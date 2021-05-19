BET YOU DIDN'T KNOW

Many of us sit at our desks all day drumming away on computer keyboards, busy going through the menus and clicking at selections. Using shortcuts to get through life has never found favour with a few, but why work harder when working smarter makes everything so much easier. Popular computer shortcuts such as Ctrl + C to copy, Ctrl + D to duplicate, Ctrl + V to paste and Ctrl + S to save a document are a few of the alternatives, but how many time-saving hacks do you wish to learn?

Windows key + D and Windows L

If you are caught in a tough spot and do not want to share what is on your screen, Windows key + D is your saviour. This combination will immediately bring you to your desktop, clearing your computer screen of your secret. To quickly lock your screen use the shortcut Windows + L.

CTRL AND DRAG

Ctrl + C is one way to copy an item, but another way to copy images is to use the alternative, Ctrl and drag. While holding down the control key, use your mouse to drag the image to make a copy; Ctrl+shift+drag will copy and align evenly. Easy right?

WINDOWS + V

While working on a project, you may have to copy multiple images. If you ever need to copy an image you've copied before, Windows + V is your ally. This shortcut stores your copy history and allows you to choose which image you want to use.

SHIFT + WINDOWS + S

This shortcut allows you to take screenshots. Why not use the print screen key, you ask? This substitute enables you to precisely select what you would like to be screenshot and automatically place in clipboard where you may make adjustments and save.

WINDOWS + arrow keys

Picture this scenario. You're simultaneously watching a video and working on a document, and it's a hassle to click between the two windows. There's an easier way to do that; just split the screen. To do this, use your windows key plus the left or right arrow key to evenly place the window to one side of the screen; you can then place the other window on the other side and work comfortably.

Join us next week, where we will share more ways to make computing easier.