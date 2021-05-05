Silicon Caribe salutes more Women in Tech

THIS week we feature three more Women in Tech, chosen by a select panel of peers under the auspices of Silicon Caribe. This annual salute coincided with the international observance which pushes two agendas — the promotion of more women in the field of technology and the drive to educate more girls in the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics. Silicon Caribe's final selection included 20 Caribbean women, three of whom Digital Life salutes as well.

Monique Powell is the founder and CEO of QuickPlate, an e-commerce and logistics provider that is heavily focused on the food delivery space. Prior to starting QuickPlate, she spent 16 years holding increasingly senior positions across various industries including media, telecoms and financial services. Her most recent role is regional marketing manager at Scotiabank with responsibility for digital marketing across the English-speaking Caribbean.

She has always been passionate about web-based technology and the various ways businesses can use it to connect with customers and increase sales. She is now channelling that knowledge and energy into helping restaurants and retail merchants drive sales through QuickPlate and the company's recent spin-off, QuickCart. Monique lives and works in Kingston, Jamaica.

Lorna is a Caribbean tech industry pioneer. She founded and led Digital Transtec, a 26-year-old software company whose core market is the civil aviation sector. It was the largest software company in the Caribbean headed by a woman. She went on to become chairman of Reel Rock GSW, one of the animation studios at the epicentre of offering a full spectrum of animation services – from illustrations to storyboarding, plus animation, digital paint, compositing, and post-production work to global clients.

Sandra Glasgow is founder and managing director of BizTactics Limited, a consulting company dedicated to mentoring growth-aspiring firms and promoting best-in-class corporate governance in the Caribbean. She is a co-founder of Jamaica's first angel investor network, FirstAngelsJA, and a senator, representing Jamaica at the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF). She spearheaded the launch of Jamaica's first technology incubator at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

A graduate of The University of the West Indies, she holds a bachelor of science degree and a master's in business administration, with specialisation in the management of technology.

Glasgow was Jamaica's Eisenhower Fellow in 2000. She currently serves as an independent director on the boards of companies listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange: the NCB Financial Group Limited, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (Jamaica's largest and most profitable bank), Stanley Motta Limited, and Medical Disposables & Supplies Limited. She also serves as chair or an independent director on the boards of young technology companies — eMedia Interactive Limited, iCreate Limited, DRT Communications Limited, LoanCirrus Limited and SiFi Studios Jamaica Limited — and three not-for-profit organisations: National Crime Prevention Fund (Crime Stop Jamaica), Multicare Youth Foundation and Hillel Academy. She is also a trustee of three pension funds and mentor to several small businesses.