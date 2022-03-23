Simone Spence-Johnson, navigating the new normal

Simone Spence-Johnson, director of operations at Blue Ember group of companies and president of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, is thrilled to be a creative entrepreneur while balancing life as a mother and wife.

Spence-Johnson recounts that the group started as a concept. She and her husband, the co-director, saw an opportunity to synergise their innate creativity with a viable market demand, which involves translating an idea into a scalable commercialised product through strategic brand marketing and full-scale development.

She notes that Blue Ember invested heavily in “frustrating tradition with creativity” to “wow” their clients. Additionally, superior customer service is a common thread throughout companies, including Blue Ember Concepts marketing and advertising, 744 construction, Blue Ember Art and Design School, and Bytes Cafe. She asserted that the pandemic accelerated the use of digital channels, especially for traditional brick and mortar businesses.

Spence-Johnson revealed that her group of companies became more receptive to their customers' changing demands. They advised client companies to increase visibility and accessibility on social media, websites, and apps and through channels such as advertisements and e-mail marketing.

Additionally, she pointed out that operating in a pandemic has also created the need to recruit and outsource specialised talent to manage aspects of a business, ultimately maximising operational efficiency while navigating the “new normal”.

Spence-Johnson emphasised that it is critical to be consistent when managing and running digital campaigns. She also believes that staying “on the pulse” of the technology and digital industry will help to maximise client value by using the information to make informed decisions. A successful digital campaign should also balance the client's objective and best industry practices to deliver favourable results.

In the coming months, 744 construction will be launching a design app, which will allow clients to develop a prototype of the concept they envision using a user-friendly interface. Spence-Johnson believes this will facilitate superior customer experience and provide greater insight into customers' needs. Her company has always taken advantage of digital events, social media, and other digital platforms to increase her brand's visibility and awareness. However, she believes empowering her clients through educational resources will provide more excellent value. Therefore, she is thrilled to be launching online courses under the Blue Ember marketing and advertising agency to help clients digitally transform their businesses.

Spence-Johnson is keen to pay it forward and excited at the opportunity to make positive contributions to society through charitable work. She urges improving daily life by making incremental changes, convinced that this approach will allow one to nurture greatness. As a woman in business, grounded in faith, Spence-Johnson intends to continue tapping into her purpose by taking bold risks and turning challenges into opportunities.