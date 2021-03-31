Slack forced to tighten up DM

Slack forced to tighten up DMWednesday, March 31, 2021
Slack's direct messaging app's potential for abuse forced the company to move swiftly to roll back the feature.
Jonathan Prince, Slack's vice-president of Communications Policy, delivered the news to relieved users. “After rolling out Slack Connect DMs this morning, we received valuable feedback from our users about how e-mail invitations to use the feature could potentially be used to send abusive or harassing messages. We are taking immediate steps to prevent this kind of abuse, beginning today with the removal of the ability to customise a message when a user invites someone to Slack Connect DMs,” Prince told The Verge.
The immediate concerns were that a malicious individual could change the invitation message. “ Slack Connect's security features and robust administrative controls are a core part of its value both for individual users and their organisations. We made a mistake in this initial roll-out that is inconsistent with our goals for the product and the typical experience of Slack Connect usage. As always, we are grateful to everyone who spoke up, and we are committed to fixing this issue,” Prince said.
