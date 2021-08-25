Social $ense — How brands can use TikTok

TikTok is the new kid on the block, and it has appeared with a bang. Last week I explained what exactly TikTok is and why it's become so popular. With over 1 billion active users on the platform, it's no surprise that brands are trying to find a way to leverage their viewers.

However, one of the attractive factors with TikTok is that this platform does not prioritise ads. There is no dedicated display space for traditional advertising on TikTok forcing brands to become creative and find new ways to reach their desired audience. The TikTok demographic is somewhat numb to conventional advertising, and users relish the ad-free environment. Nevertheless, hope is not lost for businesses. Here are two ways advertisers can approach TikTok users.

1. Influencers: I have spoken about the importance of influencers to businesses in a digital market before. TikTok's algorithm allows localised content to go viral and will enable people to see what they are interested in on their #FYP (For you page). Therefore, it is possible to tap into the micro and prominent influencers who endorse a product using a more organic tone. With TikTok, the art of soft-selling comes into play as there can be demonstrations of a product or service, with influencers visiting a business to showcase what there is.

2. Competitions: Lead with competitions. You can do a cross-platform competition where participants go from Instagram to TikTok and use the designated hashtags. Guess jeans executed a #InMyDenim campaign where users made videos in their jeans to win prizes. The options are endless with TikTok.

Many brands are just now venturing into TikTok, and it is always best to take it slow, understand the environment, and then plan. TikTok is not Instagram, so what works there might not work on this platform. TikTok can be more relaxed and even irreverent at times. However, try to adhere to the rules and guidelines. My advice is to venture with an open mind and a creative spirit. Make your company or products TikTok-fun.

Good examples of TikTok profiles include Discovery, Vessi, Jasmine RDH and Trojanbrandcondoms.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications. With over 13 years of experience in social media, she has worked with local and international companies to implement the strategy and develop and solidify their digital brand voice.