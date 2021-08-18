Social $ense — What is TikTok?

In my last article I wrote about the changes coming to Instagram stemming from the need to compete with TikTok , a somewhat new social media platform that has taken the world by storm. In fact, Sensor Tower worldwide app list shows TikTok having around 80 million downloads compared to Instagram 's 11 million. But what exactly is TikTok and should you or your company be on it?

First you need to remember the advice given in a previous article about choosing your platforms; you don't have to be on every one. However, It is always good to be aware and knowledgeable as social media is dynamic and new features that may help your business surface everyday.

TikTok is a short-form video-sharing app that allows users to upload three-minute videos on almost any topic. TikTok is owned by Beijing-based technology company ByteDance, founded by 37-year-old Zhang Yiming of China.

When it first surfaced there were a lot of security concerns that it was owned by China and being used to spy on American citizens. Despite those warnings TikTok's popularity grew. One of the things that helped TikTok rise to popularity is their powerful algorithm, this allows for localised content to be pushed to the forefront, which makes it attractive to those looking to go viral.

The way the videos are presented also allows the user to get lost in a world of digital fun. The videos play once the app is open and scrolling onto the next one is easy. They also don't take a long time to load. Users will tell you, you can easily go down a rabbit hole with TikTok.

The video format is vertical, much like Snapchat and it allows the use of modern music as a soundtrack without copyright flags, something Instagram has battled with for years. TikTok has shaken up Instagram and now, this very week, Facebook has started testing out vertical video formats, which is an indication that they are also worried about TikTok's influence. Next week I will discuss how brands and companies can leverage TikTok.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications, with over 13 yrs of experience in social media she has worked with local and international companies to implement strategy, as well as develop and solidify their digital brand voice.