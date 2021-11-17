Sony PS5 celebrates first birthday

Sony marks its first anniversary of the PS5 by releasing the top ten games for the year topped by Fortnite. Sony announced that there are currently 360 games available on the PS5 and another 25 games are in development.

News that PS5 had such a good year comes against the backdrop that very few stores had enough to meet the high demand. Some 10.1 million units were sold as of August 2021.

Jim Ryan, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, thanked everyone for their support as he listed the games with the most hours played, and apologised to those who still cannot buy the console. The list of the top ten games played on the PS5 is:

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon's Souls

NBA 2K22

(Play data between November 12, 2020 and September 30, 2021.)