Spotify player for your dash

Spotify player for your dashWednesday, March 02, 2022
Spotify Premier is now offering a smart music player right on your dashboard, representing the music streaming service's first foray into hardware.
The US$90 deal is only for Spotify Premium subscriptions.
You can control Car Thing by saying, “Hey Spotify,” followed by a command, like “Shuffle my liked songs.”
The system does not yet support adding songs or podcasts, but Spotify plans to add more commands.
Car Thing has near-field and mid-field microphones with adaptive interference cancellation to help block out the sounds of cars driving and honking.
The device has a 4-inch touchscreen, a press-in rotary knob for scrolling, and a small “back” button south of that.
Spotify says it's planning to add Night Mode that dims the screen during evening drives.
