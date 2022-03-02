Spotify player for your dash

Spotify Premier is now offering a smart music player right on your dashboard, representing the music streaming service's first foray into hardware.

The US$90 deal is only for Spotify Premium subscriptions.

You can control Car Thing by saying, “Hey Spotify,” followed by a command, like “Shuffle my liked songs.”

The system does not yet support adding songs or podcasts, but Spotify plans to add more commands.

Car Thing has near-field and mid-field microphones with adaptive interference cancellation to help block out the sounds of cars driving and honking.

The device has a 4-inch touchscreen, a press-in rotary knob for scrolling, and a small “back” button south of that.

Spotify says it's planning to add Night Mode that dims the screen during evening drives.