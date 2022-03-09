Stacey Hines, MADAME PRESIDENT

Stacey Hines, transformation strategist and CEO of Epic Transformation, shared that she was interested in the creative arts growing up. However, at age nine, when she migrated to the United States to live with her father, she became fascinated with the first-generation computers that he used while working as a systems operator. Her foray into technology was inspired by understanding how computers worked and their impact on people, which ultimately led her to complete her undergraduate studies in computer information systems.

After graduating, Hines recounts landing a role as a Microsoft trainer, which allowed her to support people in developing their capabilities to use Windows and the Office Suite productivity tools. She admitted that she enjoyed the experience of seeing people light up when they crossed that bridge from concept to practical understanding and being a go-to guide as many went through the digital knowledge transformation that was taking place at the time. She then travelled extensively to train other companies, which solidified her belief in the importance of education to technology adoption. Armed with this perspective, Hines became more deliberate about translating technology into a value-creation tool for businesses and the people it would ultimately impact. On behalf of the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance (JTDA), her editorials highlight the challenges and opportunities of the sector.

Her career in technology evolved both in her education and in her work. She went on to do her MBA with a focus on technology and international business and undertaking roles in instructional design, software quality assurance and testing, business analysis, and product management. Culminating her dynamic experiences, Hines found herself exploring business and product strategy, which now sees her empowering individuals and companies to achieve their vision through tools, techniques and resources leveraged by technology.

Stacey's guiding philosophy is that “everything is created twice, first in the mind and then in reality.” She also believes that being intentional is key to achieving the life you want and further implores that one must have a plan to fulfil their vision. As a female leader, she considers incorporating “feminine energy” and being self-aware as critical in one's leadership approach. These capabilities allow leaders to utilise and hone valuable skills such as negotiation and collaboration and develop and synergise a team towards targeted outcomes.

It was this passion for conscious leadership and transformation that fuelled Stacey's desire to return to Jamaica to explore the possibilities that existed. She was keen on giving back to her island home and on positively impacting businesses with the experience she had gained in North America. Through her role as head of strategic planning for ICD Group, she created and lead Centers of Excellences that served multiple businesses in technology, leadership, finance and marketing including the creation of a digital marketing agency within the group to exclusively serve their needs.

As immediate past president of the JTDA, Hines is most proud of her ability to serve the organisation's vision by executing its strategic outcomes, despite the numerous challenges, including the novel coronavirus pandemic. She is thrilled that rebranding the organisation and highlighting thought leaders and their work in the sector through events and publications has led to more relevance for its stakeholders and society. During her tenure, the JTDA formed several integral partnerships, which led to the launch of two digital platforms, the tech alliance fund and the Go Digital Marketplace and a new membership tier in conjunction with the Chartered Institute of IT in the UK. Hines also drove the partnership with the Jamaica Observer to develop the weekly edition of Digital Life, whose arrival coincided with a renewed thrust in national digital transformation.

Epic Transformation, Hines' start-up, is focused on transformation through education in a non-traditional way. Hines will be launching the Digital Transformation Institute, intending to train and provide resources for corporate professionals, public sector individuals and MSMEs/entrepreneurs on their digital transformation journey. She believes that a significant missing element in the country's digitalisation is digitally savvy leaders with access to training on the cultural aspects of change necessary to succeed at this daunting task. Hines noted that she would continue her social impact work, primarily by empowering women with the tools and resources they need to live an intentionally balanced life.