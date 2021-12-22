Tanya Graham: CURIOSITY-DRIVEN

Information technology lecturer at the University of Technology, (UTech) Jamaica, Tanya Graham, initially wanted to pursue a career in law. However, undaunted by an unsuccessful attempt, her curiosity led her to explore the world of information technology. She recounts that her humble beginnings influenced her to learn more about computers after seeing others around her using “this new thing”.

Graham learned to appreciate that the challenges faced are lessons to be applied in future endeavours, convinced that things will always get better regardless of the circumstance. Additionally, Graham learned that to achieve desired outcomes, discipline is required. She counts emotional intelligence as requisite for all leaders and a skill set that women leaders should embrace. Despite the societal expectation for women to be stern as leaders, Graham believes that being subtle, empathetic and using their “softer” side can significantly influence, inspire and synergise one's team to work.

As a lecturer, Graham is required to do research and saw the opportunity to investigate the best approach to upgrade the facial recognition system at the entrance of the staff room. The system is currently unable to identify some lecturers and grant access to the staff room because of dated photos stored in the system. The research is also suitable for Graham because she intends on using it for her PhD thesis. The study will use more sophisticated biometrics, artificial intelligence, deep learning, machine learning, and adaptive algorithms to make the system more robust. As an extension of her research, she intends to explore what role different ethnic backgrounds will play in the use of facial biometrics. She also recently submitted a paper relating to the area accepted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) conference for publication.

Graham notes that for Jamaica to become a digital society and overcome the shadow pandemic of digital illiteracy, technology skills such as coding should be mandatory in every educational curriculum from the basic to the tertiary level. She regards this as particularly important because children innately appreciate technology use, and digital technology should be a national priority.

Impact as a lecturer is her abiding expectation as she drives for the success of her students.