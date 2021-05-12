Tech Beach launches accelerator programme

REGISTRATION is open for the latest project from Tech Beach Retreat (TBR) aimed at reimagining learning and development for corporate innovators. The programme, which will run from June 7 to July 2, is being mounted in collaboration with the DMZ from Ryerson University.

The Corporate Innovation Accelerator Programme is part of the TBR LAB digital education programme geared to meet a critical need for critical decision-makers to not only adjust the way they think, but the way they learn. Through a community-driven, multidisciplinary curriculum, the four-week programme seeks to reimagine learning and development for Caribbean innovators and leaders by providing real world insight from global experts.

According to Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, Caribbean companies invested in innovation have a lot to gain from the accelerator: “This programme is a bold departure from the cookie cutter training traditionally offered in our landscape. We are leveraging an unparalleled global community that includes universally admired companies like Google, Amazon and PayPal. Participating companies will be gaining insights from people who aren't just theorists, but who are actually implementing solutions and methodologies at global scale and impact.”

Through TBR LAB's Corporate Innovation Accelerator, C-suite executives and team leads in areas ranging from product and business development to innovation and sales will tackle issues such as legacy mindset, limitations in authority, and the compulsion to operate in silos. Attention will focus on overcoming these handicaps to successfully implement digital transformation strategies and develop innovative work cultures that yield profitable growth.

Facilitated by seasoned tech executives, teams will design and run experiments to validate their riskiest assumptions concerning desirability, viability, and feasibility. Sessions will also feature deep dives into various topics including the cloud and big data, blockchain, technology solutions, and the importance of embracing start-up culture to drive intrapreneurship and rapid transformation.

Registration for the Corporate Innovation Accelerator programme is currently open and will close on June 1. For more information, contact concierge@techbeach.net. To register, visit https://techbeach.net/pages/tbr-lab.