Technology buzzwords 2021

If you are to keep pace with technology, it's important to know the buzzwords so that you come across as well informed. Here's a look at some of the keywords which added to the technology lexicon this past year.

Metaverse — refers to shared immersive digital environments where people move between virtual and augmented reality headsets or computer screens.

Web3 – describes a potential next phase of the Internet: a decentralised Internet run on the record-keeping technology blockchain.

NFT (non-fungible tokens) – a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers.

DAO – a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) is an Internet community owned by its members and run on blockchain technology.

Stonks – originated with an Internet meme and made headlines as online traders calling themselves “Apes” congregated in forums like Reddit's WallStreetBets and drove up stocks, including GameStop and AMC.

GameFi – refers to the trend of gamers earning cryptocurrency by playing video games. Players can make money through mechanisms like getting financial tokens to win battles in the popular game Axie Infinity.

Altcoin – created as a joke and popularised by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, covers all cryptocurrencies aside from Bitcoin.

FSD Beta – Tesla released its upgraded Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, a system of driving-assistance features - like automatically changing lanes and making turns.

Net Zero – popularised this year thanks to the COP26 UN climate talks in Glasgow, saying a country, company, or product does not contribute to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Social Audio – tech companies pushed live audio conversations in response to app Clubhouse, which saw an initial surge amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

Decentralising ­ the transfer of power and operations from central authorities like companies or governments to the hands of users.