Telegram takes on Clubhouse

Telegram has upped the ante against Clubhouse by adding new voice chat features. It's a direct challenge to Clubhouse, which has been an invite-only app on iPhone. And reports are that Facebook is also working to add both video and audio rooms to Instagram .

Telegram recently witnessed a surge in its popularity ever since WhatsApp announced its new privacy policy. Now Telegram has added Voice Chat support to Channels and enhanced the Voice Chat experience. The update gives the user unlimited voice chats, record chats and a raise the hand icon in group chats to let the host recognise that you wish to speak.

Clubhouse has been a popular method for users to get together and discuss various issues, pop culture events, and industry experiences. But the restriction to iPhone users forced Android users to look for an alternative; now they have one with Telegram's upgrade.