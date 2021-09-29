The Achilles heel to Jamaica's Fintech future

THE inability to meet the demand for ease of access to financial services continues to cripple our emerging economy and its ability to contribute to our country's gross domestic product (GDP) significantly.

Many individuals and businesses are negatively impacted by how difficult it is to transact financial business online. Some wonder why it is so difficult for additional payment solutions to enter the marketplace and for willing entrepreneurs to launch fintech platforms quickly.

Let's also remember the cries from the MSME sector as they try to set up their online stores and are hampered by the cost of implementing existing payment gateway solutions. Add the lack of varied payment options and the cash flow shackles of more prolonged turnaround times of systems like PayPal.

A missing element we may not focus on enough is how crime impacts our ability to hop onto the fintech train to the future, and so we must examine if we will stand idly by as it races past our station.

Let's dig deeper. As a country, Jamaica is black or greylisted on various sanctions lists globally. Transactions are either flagged for investigation or automatically rejected based on a lack of transparency or suspicion around businesses and their sources of money.

While we build our regulatory framework for fintech, many foreign nations already have basic regulatory requirements to support ease of doing business. Creatives in these ecosystems are enabled to create solutions that automatically tap into the framework and provide legitimacy.

Two primary examples of legitimate business verification that are still not required in some of our local financial institutions and public service agencies include disclosure of the individual(s) behind a company and assurance of the legitimacy of the source of funds involved in transactions.

However, some public and private entities are neither required to nor take advantage of available anti-money laundering or know-your-customer technology solutions. These could help prevent the flow of proceeds from criminal activity and provide the transparency needed to operate in a global economy.

These are aspects to be addressed for our fintech space to grow at pace, provide various customer experiences, ensure regulatory compliance, simplify and expand tax management and compliance, and so much more.

Solutions like WiPay are a pathway forged through fintech fire and, while this is a stride in the right direction, there's much more work to be done.

This work belongs to the public and private sector entities crafting the future of the financial sector and are most influential in its operations. There must be specific plans and timelines to widen the space for legitimate business operations and solutions that support the same. We must aim for the ease and speed with which transactions flow, and simultaneously, we must shrink the underground network that flows slush through our system and clogs up our ability to enable one of our most critical sectors.

FinTech Friday will be our final conference day in the upcoming Biztech 2021 event. We will showcase the latest and greatest in fintech in the Caribbean region and beyond.