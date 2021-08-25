The salary conversation no one wants to have

Technology has been a significant and critical benefit to companies with the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. As a new economic shift takes root, we will continue to see an increase in the need for skilled technology professionals, so much so that there's almost a panicked search for resources locally and internationally. In discussing apprenticeships and the diversity of training initiatives to satisfy the future need, we must now look more closely at the current IT hiring trends and the salaries commanded by technology professionals.

Once upon a time in Jamaica, tech professionals accepted significantly below par rates. Today, the power dynamic is swiftly shifting. At the dawn of 2021, advertisements were going out for tech resources with salaries ranging from $1.2 million to $5 million (JMD) for entry-level positions. IT managers are averaging between $4.5M and $8M, while CIOs start at $7M. On the lower end are roles in government, telecoms and manufacturing companies and on the other side of the spectrum, tech companies, banks and some financial institutions. Let's convert that to USD and see the distinction between the average salaries for similar positions in North America.

Jamaica

$8,000 - $34,000 USD entry level

$30,000 - $54,000 USD IT management

$47,000 and more USD CIO

US/CA

$35,000 - $65,000 USD entry level

$75,000 - $210,000 USD IT management

$153,000 - $300,000 (CIO/CTO)

The ranges in the US and CA vary based on the level of experience that the professional brings. At the low end of the scale are persons who have little or no experience. It's important to note an adjustment for a non-citizen taking up a position in Jamaica, but this is typically 30 - 40 per cent lower than North American residents. It's also important to note that Jamaicans who opt for overseas remote work would be subject to taxation and would not receive benefits like pension, National Housing Trust (NHT) contributions, or other perks that local companies offer.

Critical technology roles include:

AI/Machine learning specialist

Business intelligence analysts

Cloud architects

Cybersecurity and data privacy experts

Data analytics and reporting professionals

Data scientists

Developers (database, full-stack, web, software, mobile)

Engineers (cloud, data, DevOps, network security, software)

Helpdesk and user support professionals

IT administrators (database, network systems)

US recruitment trends show that 79 per cent of workers are more likely to negotiate salaries than before the pandemic, and 74 per cent want to work remotely. The result is that the US and Canada are also more likely to hire nearshore resources who will accept a lower salary than their American counterparts as long as they satisfy the skills requirements and are willing to pay taxes to the US or Canada. Another level of complexity and concern for local organisations is the price tag on skilled technology resources and their value to critical operations and strategic initiatives.

Now is the time to have a serious conversation about the actual value of competence and experience in the technology sphere since we risk competing with foreign interests for the talent we nurtured and frustrating the growth of a vital industry.

The JTDA is developing an IT Salary Guide for Jamaica. If you're interested in participating, please reach out to marketing@myjcs.com to indicate your interest.