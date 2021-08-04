The toughest Nokia yet

NOKIA has once again lived up to its reputation of creating strong phones with the Nokia XR20 expected to be released on August 24.

The company brags that the phone is “designed for the long run; built to look good through life's rough and tumble”.

The phone casing is built to the MIL-STD-810H military standard, designed for a hardy lifestyle. The Gorilla Glass Victus phone screen is scratch- and crack-free, courtesy of what is being billed as the toughest glass yet.

What if this phone falls into water? No problem! The Nokia XR20 is water-resistant and is sensitive enough to react to the touch of wet hands and gloves.

This phone accommodates wireless charging and 18W fast charging, which means you will be up and running in no time.

Blast your favourite music through the phone's loud stereo speakers courtesy of Nokia's very own OZO playback technology.

It has a dual rear camera set-up with a 48 MP sensor and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor, with also a dedicated flash to ensure you can capture the important moments, no matter the lighting condition.

Another impressive feature comes with recording video. Nokia's new SpeedWarp feature with super-stabilisation will let you fast-forward to the key moments, while OZO spatial audio capture is equipped with wind-noise cancellation for clearer audio capture.

The “toughest phone yet” also comes with monthly security updates for four years and up to three years of OS upgrades, so you can benefit from system upgrades without buying a new phone.