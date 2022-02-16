TikTok as advertising tool

Last week we learned that one local firm started using TikTok in a talent search. Now comes news of the app's value from a global research study to understand the impact of TikTok advertising.

The results show that TikTok is reshaping the current path to purchase and driving sales at scale, pointing to a continuous loop travelling from the top to the bottom of the traditional funnel to make a purchase. Additionally, the funnel often leads consumers to make one-time purchases, failing to help brands nourish long-lasting and meaningful relationships with consumers.

TikTok research shows how brands can establish more meaningful relationships with consumers that result in communities of brand loyalists, repeat purchases, and greater spending.