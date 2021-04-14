Trusted scientist, Prof Richard Robertson

One man has emerged as the most trusted voice in the volcano crisis in St Vincent. Credit has gone to Dr Richard Robertson for his life-saving declaration that it was time to move out of the red zone, the most critical path of a pending eruption of La Soufriere.

It was a case of homegrown expertise since the Vincentian-born Robertson studied the La Soufriere volcano up close for six years as head of the volcano-monitoring unit in St Vincent. As the chief scientist at the Montserrat Observatory, Professor Robertson learned a great deal from the 1995 volcanic eruption of the similarly named Soufriere.

Returning to St Vincent, a small team, including young Montserratians who became scientists too, trekked up and down the mountainous area for close-up assessments and studied with remote sensing equipment installed over the past few months.

It was clear from Robertson's conversations with the media that La Soufriere was entering a critical stage. The Government and the people of St Vincent needed to be ready for a possible major eruption.

The persistent effusive material emitted from the dome, the remains from the 1979 eruption, indicated that something big could happen. The only challenge was that no one could give an exact prediction even with all the world knowledge.

However, Dr Robertson and his team maintained that there should be heightened vigilance. They relied on their scientific training and experience and the increased availability of technology, a telling contrast to what was available during previous eruptions across the region.

So much so that when Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement, there was heightened confidence that the scientists had made a right and timely call. It would be a few hours later that La Soufriere first erupted, setting in motion an evacuation of some 20,000 people.

To date, there have been no reports of loss of life or injuries. Some 42 years ago, on April 14,1979, a similar number of 20,000 people were evacuated, and two died. It is too early to count the damage to a country that has relied on the verdant agricultural lands surrounding the volcano, whose sulphur outpourings served as nature's best fertiliser.

However, we can already begin to calculate the cost to the human population so affected by this disaster — the uprooting of families from the comfort of home, the disruption of children's education. The effect on businesses, mainly farmers, medium to small enterprises and the industrious individual entrepreneurs, will be severe.

But when the time comes to reflect, there will be no disputing that it could have been worse if not for the scientific expertise available to forewarn and forearm a populace to prepare for the very worst. Vincentians and the Caribbean community will be eternally grateful for the role played by Dr Richard Robertson and the team of the UWI Seismic Research Centre.