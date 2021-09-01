Unleashing the power of tech in the Caribbean — BizTech 2021
Editor's WriteWednesday, September 01, 2021
There are many hurdles we could better overcome if we worked together as one Caribbean when it comes to enabling technological transformation in the region.
The annual BizTech Conference event team has devised a solution to address this. A dynamic collaboration of local and international technology experts, invested in creating the digitally enabled future of the Caribbean through powerful tools, technology, funding, and economic power through e-commerce.
The intention of the event is to highlight technology innovation and trends to transform the way we do business and showcase tech talent in the region at all levels. This will be achieved through:
* Innovation: Experience and learn about innovative products and service solutions
* Digital transformation: Explore core principles and practices for your company's transformation initiatives
* E-commerce & fintech: Discover trends and the latest progress in e-commerce and fintech solutions
* Investing opportunities: Take advantage of opportunities to meet and engage with potential businesses and investors. Via a blend of virtual and in-person experiences that cover myriad innovation and trendy displays. These include meeting Liz, The Robot, interacting with IOT Devices, seeing the latest in smart and safe home solutions, stress-melting gaming station, and a highly anticipated NFT art exhibition.
Our region is one of the most fertile when it comes to the potential that can be extracted for tech enablement, digital transformation, and tech investments. We need to work together to shift potential to reality.
