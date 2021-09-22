UTech receives state-of-the-art IoT robot and smart devices from Innovate10x

THE School of Computing and Information Technology (SCIT) in the Faculty of Engineering and Computing at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) has moved a step closer to establishing a state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT) lab to enhance teaching and learning. This is all thanks to the donation of a smart robot and a suite of cutting-edge technological devices donated by digital transformation products and services company, Innovate10x.

Sheldon Powe, founder and CEO of Innovate10x, formerly presented the donation to Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Computing Professor Nilza Aples and the head of SCIT, Professor Sean Thorpe, on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Noting that there is a high demand for competent graduates in ICT, Powe expressed that he was happy to donate the Cruzr robot and accompanying enabling devices at the start of the new academic year as they want to expose students to learning through programming, testing, and innovating software solutions, particularly in such high-demand areas as energy conservation and security. “The whole idea is for students to create solutions that can be commercialised and create jobs for themselves and others,” he noted.

The Cruzr robot is a new business robot, offering multiple customer service-oriented features and a wide range of functionalities useful in various industries, such as retail, banking, tourism, hospitality, transportation, and health care. These include such capabilities as fingerprint and facial recognition biometrics and radio-frequency identification (RFID) systems.

In expressing gratitude to Innovate10X for the generous donation, Professor Thorpe said that the robot and devices would be put to immediate use for advancing teaching and learning of the capabilities of IOT technologies and systems. He noted that, “As we try to put them to use case testing in various locations at the university, this proof of technology/concept will demonstrate that they work and are beneficial for reinforcement learning, research, and enhanced customer service delivery.”

Professor Thorpe said that the technology gift from Innovate10x will support the start of a full IoT lab within the school and will offer boundless opportunities for undergraduate, graduate, and faculty research projects. He also added that, through such “proof of concept usage” in action at UTech, he anticipates that manufacturers of new technologies, as part of their corporate social responsibility, will offer more donations and research grants to benefit staff and students.