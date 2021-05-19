The novel coronavirus pandemic has upended dating and relationships, like many other aspects of our lives. Social distancing guidelines and lockdowns have notably disrupted an already tricky dating scene. Physical dating is no longer the reality for many people forced to stay at home. Consequently, loneliness has spiked, and many are aiming to find new ways to meet new people. Virtual dating has become an exciting option.

Virtual dating was the approach taken by Philippa Wilson, a young Jamaican woman ready to get back into the dating scene but having difficulties due to the pandemic. She shared that she got tired of waiting to “meet the right one” and, in April this year, decided to create a Google application as her springboard, capturing the data of men desiring to date her. She posted the form to her Twitter page and, within hours, was flooded with over 600 eager applicants. Talk about bringing all the boys to the yard. “How else are you supposed to find someone in a pandemic?” asked Wilson. And that has become a brutal reality for many. She surmised that she received that many applicants due to the relatability of her situation. While Wilson's experience was uniquely intriguing, what do the experts have to say about relationships during a pandemic?

On a recent episode of Digital Jamaica Live, activist and sex educator Shelly-Ann Weeks said the pressures of the pandemic had challenged many relationships. “Many have had to unveil the truth about themselves and their partners now that they are forced to be at home together for longer periods. Now they have to evaluate if their partner is their forever person,” Weeks said.

Certified professional coach Kaysha Leveridge highlighted that professional women have difficulty keeping love as they embody masculine energy, which creates a desire to control all aspects of life including their relationships. She encouraged them to take a step back without constantly trying to prove themselves and allow a man to 'woo' them.

Energy leadership coach Marlon Cooper emphasised Leveridge's point that an individual's energy should match their date's. “Your energy should be aligned so that it is constructive and not damaging, possibly causing conflict or apathy within the relationship,” he said.

And for single men ready to mingle? Steffon Campbell, who hosts the Men's Truth Podcast, encouraged them to reclaim their voices. “Many men tend to tell women what they want to hear, which doesn't lead to a fruitful relationship,” Campbell said.

Overall, the pandemic has unveiled the realities about relationships, whether you're in one or hoping to date. It has opened up avenues to find or maintain relationships as virtual dating is now on the rise and can be an excellent option to sustain the intimacy you need, or possibly lead you to meet the love of your life.

Digital Jamaica Live is hosted by Kadia Francis and Monique McIntosh every Tuesday at 10:00 am, live-streamed on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.