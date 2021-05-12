WOMEN IN TECH - Home-based and Diaspora

SILICON Caribe announced a list of 20 Jamaican women in tech in its 2021 salute. The list includes home- and Diaspora-based women from the field of technology who have done us proud.

Krislin Goulbourne-Harry was born and raised in Jamaica. She studied computer science and information technology at the University of Technology, Jamaica, from where she graduated with honours in 2007. She proceeded to teach CAPE-level information technology for one year at her alma mater where her students received a 100 per cent pass rate. Goulbourne-Harry then migrated to St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2009 to fill a position as software engineer with an offshore company. A second-degree black belt in the art of taekwondo, Goulbourne-Harry used this passion to open the Yin-Yang Martial Arts & Fitness Center. She and her husband teach taekwondo and self-defence to both children and adults.

Goulbourne-Harry founded the software engineering and web development company EKAPPS. She is its managing director and lead software engineer. EKAPPS has created a range of web and desktop applications which include smart schedules, point of sales, student management systems, payrolls, project management, tourism systems, etc. In 2013, Goulbourne-Harry took on the software engineer and server administrator position at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), where she is also a part-time lecturer on web development.

Goulbourne-Harry was voted secretary for the Internet Society – St Vincent and the Grenadines (ISOC SVG) Chapter, which she served from 2018-2020. She is also leading the Cyber Security Committee under the ISOC SVG, which has as one of its responsibilities to draft the cyber security framework for the private sector. She volunteers as the IT specialist for the Denbigh High School Past Students' Association in Jamaica. Goulbourne-Harry is currently pursuing her master's degree in project management at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus.

Corretta Singer is a Swiss-born, Jamaican-grown, multi-award-winning 3D modeller, animator and digital artist with 18 plus years' experience working on local, regional, and international commercials and film projects. Clients include top regional and international brands. Singer is a meticulous problem-solver and explorer of new ideas, techniques, and technologies – including 3D printing and prototyping. A past president of Jamaica Animation Nation Network (JANN), Jamaica's animation association, her insights and experience have awarded her opportunities to be part of Jamaican Government delegations to South Korea, France and the US.

Currently, she is developing creative IPs (intellectual properties) for the global market. Her creative portfolio can be found at www.correttasinger.com. She has a long list of awards including, from Jamaica: Kingston 2016 Big Pitch Bucharest; from Romania: Kino Fest Festival Shortlist 2010; UK: I-Will-tell, Directors Heart Award 2010; USA: International Nickelodeon Animation Festival Shortlist 2009; Trinidad: Animae Caribe, Most Outstanding Animation Award, and People's Choice Award 2006/2007.