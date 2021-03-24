Of coins and chains — Pt 3
What is cryptocurrency?Wednesday, March 24, 2021
|
“A cryptocurrency is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange that uses cryptography to secure its transactions, control the creation of additional units, and verify assets' transfer. Cryptocurrencies use decentralised control as opposed to centralised electronic money and central banking systems.”
This is Wikipedia's definition and I like it because it accurately introduces the concept of the “digital asset” and “decentralised control” — which is where most of the concerns, confusion, misconceptions and trouble starts in the world of cryptocurrency.
To understand why the trouble starts here, we must understand one more thing: fiat currency. And no, I am not talking about the car company. Fiat money refers to the traditional currency system that we use every day. It's a regulated currency whose value is centrally controlled by governments/regulators (eg central banks). Typically it is what is described globally as “legal tender”. At this point, some financial scholars, economists and those beholden to traditional economic precepts may chastise me for oversimplifying this, but I will invoke Occam's razor here.
Types of cryptocurrency
Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency in existence but it is probably the most popular and best known. There are well over 1,500 cryptocurrencies, the most popular being bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, ripple, monero, stellar and dash.
Pros and cons of cryptocurrency
Pros: Fraud reduction, anonymity, faster transaction time, lower/zero transaction fees, secure, decentralised and no more middleman (eg banks, financial institutions)
Cons: Limited knowledge and understanding, anonymity, volatility and uncertainty, lack of global acceptance, limited transaction reversibility and no more middleman (eg banks, financial institutions).
Cryptocurrency, bitcoin, and its siblings (over 1,500) are causing shock waves throughout financial markets. They are also poised to rattle the fundamentals of economies and traditional banking systems globally in good and, in some cases, wrong ways. This is a source of consternation for governments and central banks, and understandably so because changing the status quo to one where it appears they have less control is not readily entertained. However, this cannot be the sole reason for not embracing the possibilities and benefits that abound.
Trevor Forrest is CEO, 876 Solutions and a certified blockchain architect with over 29 years of experience in the IT Industry in Jamaica and overseas.
Email: trevorforrest@876solutions.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy