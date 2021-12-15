What size is your digital transformation parachute?

The needs of an organisation in digital transformation will be different based on the company's level of maturity in both leadership and resources. Being clear about where you are starting is critical to successfully navigating the change journey.

This is not usually something easily identified without some outside consultation or, at the very least, a self-assessment by way of a checklist. Knowing the current location of your leader(s), your team and your resources help determine the path you will take and the size of the parachute you will need for a safe landing. This includes deciphering the myriad of choices available within the digitisation matrix.

One perspective on digitalisation includes three phases, experimentation, collision and reinvention. Many local organisations are still at the experimentation stage, with technology seen as the primary thing that needs to change, with new pieces of tech introduced, often in silos, across different departments in the organisation. The pandemic has accelerated this phase as many companies now have more profound regard and respect for using technology as a significant lever in an organisation's strategy but are still figuring out how to let go of the old ways of doing things to see the benefits.

Some entities have moved beyond experimenting to what was referred to in a previous article as “the messy middle”. This is where the new and the old are now having a face-off, and someone will not make it – hopefully the old. If support wasn't necessary before, most companies seek consultants or more seasoned experts to guide them through the battleground experience they may have. Whether it's people, processes or technology tools that need to be replaced or refreshed, the challenge of this phase causes great tension amongst team members, leaders, boards, etc. Ultimately, it will come down to value delivery and the ability to support the company's future innovation, culture, and customers.

Lastly, there's reinvention. As entities shift into this final phase, they will begin to employ strategies that allow them to deliver results faster, more efficiently and with a more significant competitive advantage. This may mean completely changing their business model, taking on a sidecar project to move things along or investing in technology first companies so they can leapfrog the transformation process. Whichever path, it's safe to say that the plans will need to adjust accordingly.

The key to knowing whether you are heading down the right path is to get curious, ask questions, look at business cases and data points to help make decisions. This will include who and what is needed to guide the leap towards change in the right direction.

Stacey Hines is the President of the Jamaica Digital and Technology Alliance.