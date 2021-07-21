WhatsApp without a phone

WhatsApp without a phoneWednesday, July 21, 2021
VERY soon you will not need your phone connected to the Internet to use WhatsApp as the company is testing a feature that lets users send messages from a computer without having their smartphone connected.
“Very excited to be launching a beta of our new multi-device capability for WhatsApp,” said Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, which Facebook owns. “Now you can use our desktop or web experiences even when your phone isn't active and connected to the Internet,” Cathcart said.
It will be possible to connect WhatsApp to up to four devices, like PCs and tablets, independently of a smartphone and enjoy video and audio chats.
