Winning gold in technology

Jamaica made historic strides in track and field at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, over the last two weeks. The world applauded our athletes for the consistency in their performances over the decades. They not only showed up, but demonstrated their eagerness and capacity to win medals when competing against the world.

Congratulations to #TeamJamaica. Their performance sparked a debate about our Jamaican ability to shine like stars in a world of over seven billion people. Individually, and in small groups, we have moved mountains as evidenced in different arenas, and it is arguably also possible in the field of technology.

One of the methods used to rank our performance against the world in the tech space is the different indices used to measure progress. Recently, the United Nations e-Government Development Index (EGDI) for 2020 was released. This index examines a Government's willingness and capacity to use information and communications technology (ICT) to deliver public services. It looked at three focus areas — online services, telecommunications, and human capital in digital literacy.

The general movement for Jamaica was a decline in ranking from the 2018 assessment. But, don't be too hasty to wag the finger since this was the case for most of the wider Caribbean.

It's also worth noting that this is the fifth instalment of the assessment, and there has been no significant improvement in our progress as a nation.

So, as we celebrate our Olympians, let's use them as an example for areas that need consistency. There are key takeaways that are available. All the athletes credited their coaches, their process, and their focus. How can we use this approach to push our country to world-class excellence as the athletes have done?

Coaches, aka leaders, are measured based on the results they produce through those they lead. Are we examining the results and ensuring we're getting them?

Our process... do we have one? It is difficult to tell with multiple initiatives all happening and tied to technological advancement.

Our focus... this assessment is a measurable way to identify and qualify the opportunities we should focus on to advance our country's digital transformation. The leading countries are solid examples of that.

Creating Olympic gold results is not easy. It requires dedication, strong leadership, a defined process, and clear focus. We are looking to see some indication of this on the technology front when the next UN EGDI is released.