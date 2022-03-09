You can afford an iPhone

You can afford an iPhoneWednesday, March 09, 2022
|
Apple unveiled a third-generation iPhone SE at only US$429 with A15 Bionic, 12MP cameras, 5G, and Touch ID, ideal for first-time buyers and those who want a less pricey sec ond iPhone.
“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price. This year we've built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 line-up that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice-president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.
“And with 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do.”
Apple also included a 5G modem in the iPhone SE in white, black and red.
Pre-orders open on March 11 and in-store availability beginning March 18.
