YouTube great for content creators

Content creation is a hot topic for social media platforms this year. There's been a shake-up, and more platforms are clamouring to attract creators.

YouTube has been in the top five with its set audience; however, it is not immune to the shifts currently happening in the industry.

When it comes to monetising content for creators, YouTube is considered one of the forerunners. However, as more platforms move towards monetisation for creators and brands, YouTube is now looking to ramp up its offerings and solidify its reputation.

Every creator is looking to monetise or secure branded deals. These have always been primarily attainable for influencers with a large following; however, other creators with niche followings can attract the demographic for a specific brand or product/service.

YouTube has realised this and is now opting to help creators secure branded deals. They have recently started pushing a media kit option for creators in YouTube Studio . This service will be available for those who signed up via BrandConnect, a monetisation platform that connects brands and creators for branded content campaigns.

For businesses and agencies, this helps eliminate the tedious process of sifting through thousands of creators and also assist creators in putting together a kit that shows why they are suited for specific brands. How does this benefit YouTube, you may ask? Well, for one, it proves to creators that it is a valuable platform to use for content, and where the creators are, brands will be as well. Brands are the real winners here, as well as once again they have a new platform to circumvent the high costs of television advertisement.

We will see more of these changes in the future; the only downfall is that it's only rolling out to UK, USA and Canada, but I am sure it will soon expand to other markets.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications; with over 14 yrs of experience in social media, she has worked with local and international companies to implement strategy and develop and solidify their digital brand voice. www.chelancommunications.com