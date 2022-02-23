YouTube adding Live ring

YouTube adding Live ringWednesday, February 23, 2022
In what some see as a TikTok imitation, YouTube has added a new indicator to show when a channel is live-streaming, making it easier to find live content. The indication will be a ring with the word “Live” around a channel's profile picture. TikTok uses a similar pulsing ring effect on a channel's profile picture if they're live-streaming.
“Really focused on making it easier for users to find live streams on YouTube, so we are rolling out the Live ring feature on mobile. YouTube creators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar, and clicking on it will take you directly to the live stream,” Neal Mohan, chief product officer, YouTube, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, YouTube TV is finally supporting picture-in-picture (PiP) on the iPhone and iPad. YouTube TV is also working on making surround sound available worldwide since its launch last year on a minimal subset of devices.
