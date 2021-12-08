Z Flip 3 making its rounds

FOR the latest Watts Review, we finish off the Galaxy Z series with a revision of the Z Flip 3. Three months after its release, the Z Flip 3 has made its rounds as the “cool kid” of the series.

The Flip 3 is compact enough to be concealed in places phones haven't been since the Nokia Lumia 620 while keeping the design sleek yet simple and modern.

The cover screen, which measures 1.9 inches, is now larger than the predecessor's, making it easier to view notifications, messages and access applications, all without opening the phone. Once opened, the main screen measures 6.7 inches with a dynamic AMOLED 2X display, giving users a sharp, colourful view on the screen; however, not the best tool when watching your favourite show. The narrowness of the screen made me feel robbed of the full experience of what I was watching, constricting the captivating scenes of the season finale of Foundation.

The 12mp rear cameras, I have to say, were my go-to to take selfies. Every photo, every video was high definition. I could see everything, and I mean everything taken in those photos. The auto-framing feature also made videos with friends a better, hands-free experience. With auto-framing, no worries about anyone excluded from the picture, the screen adjusts to the number of persons in the frame.

It was a walk down memory lane using a flip phone; having the ability to disconnect a call with a slap was my favourite characteristic. Accessing messages, using apps, and even making phone calls without opening the phone every second made using this phone not a hassle like I thought it would be, using a flip smartphone.