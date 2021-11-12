Dear Editor,

In spite of the familiar mood of apathy and ennui surrounding the value of religion by some, the persistent reality is that there is no viable alternative to life.

Life, in general, is brutish, miserable and brief. Yet it is not out of any hollow desperation that a spiritual route becomes attractive, since most of the pursuits in the secular world which make life liveable rest also on hopeful expectations rather than on any kind of guarantee.

The general malaise towards the Bible and religion lies in its assumed disconnect from the real world and struggles of man without providing any immediate recommendation for improvement. We therefore , basically, become physical beings, joining the company of the animals whose mission and purpose in life is to eat, sleep, procreate, and seek pleasure. And this is where the superiority of the spiritual life overcomes the rest – for happiness cannot be founded on sensual gratification which only collapses on itself – because it rises and yields appropriate optimism based on sound expectations. Matthew 5:3 which says, “Happy are those conscious of their spiritual need” is more than applicable.

Interestingly, the Bible has been attacked more often than any other book in history, which in itself affirms its enduring relevance. No one needs to attack anything that becomes dysfunctional or archaic.

Much like attacking the sun for it's heat or brightness without having anything to replace it, or the sea for its discomfort without an appropriate upgrade to take its place, so too has the Bible been heavily criticised, but nothing has been offered as a better option.

But, if the Bible has become twisted, abused, or misinterpreted, blame cannot be placed on the “Good Book” anymore than a plane can be blamed for having a pilot who chooses to fly through turbulent storms without radio signal or base communication. This is misplaced blame – blaming the tool rather than the user.

And, it is remarkable that John 8:32 says you will know the truth and the truth shall set you free, indicating that the truth is not always about the way we judge what we see, but more about how it allows us to judge – with unbiased humility.

Homer Sylvester

Mount Vernon

New York

h2sylvester@gmail.com