'I am tired of Flow'Tuesday, July 13, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
I am a frustrated Flow customer and I have had it with the poor customer service and disorganisation of this company.
I live in the small community of Stewart Town, Trelawny, and I have consistently had horrible service from Flow. My landline at home has not been working since 2018 and every month, without fail, I have to pay for a service that I do not use.
In December 2019, there was a fire at the Brown's Town Exchange and the equipment was destroyed. Stewart Town was one of the communities affected by this. Since then, we have been without Internet access and we are still being billed monthly for this service.
It is unconscionable what Flow is putting us through, and they have made zero effort to reconnect us.
Our children have been struggling since schools switched to online learning, because they have had to be using data to connect their devices — an expensive undertaking which many parents are unable to afford.
Flow has no regard for its customers and we are sick of it.
Angelene Graham
angelenegraham@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy