'I am tired of Flow'

Dear Editor,

I am a frustrated Flow customer and I have had it with the poor customer service and disorganisation of this company.

I live in the small community of Stewart Town, Trelawny, and I have consistently had horrible service from Flow. My landline at home has not been working since 2018 and every month, without fail, I have to pay for a service that I do not use.

In December 2019, there was a fire at the Brown's Town Exchange and the equipment was destroyed. Stewart Town was one of the communities affected by this. Since then, we have been without Internet access and we are still being billed monthly for this service.

It is unconscionable what Flow is putting us through, and they have made zero effort to reconnect us.

Our children have been struggling since schools switched to online learning, because they have had to be using data to connect their devices — an expensive undertaking which many parents are unable to afford.

Flow has no regard for its customers and we are sick of it.

Angelene Graham

angelenegraham@gmail.com