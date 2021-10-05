'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance!'

Dear Editor,

In the September 27, 2021 issue of The Gleaner, the article 'JDF leadership change set to have broader impact' lauds the ascendency of Commodore Antonette Wemyss-Gorman as the first female about to take over the leadership of the Jamaica Defence Force. As important as that promotion is for the furtherance of women in strategic positions in our society, an equally important point was made by Dr Horace Chang, the national security minister.

He said: “We lose our young men who drop out of school in huge numbers, and dropout numbers for men in inner-city communities is about 70 per cent…They are dropping out of school and murdering each other by the hundreds every year, and this is not being approached in the way I think it ought to be.”

That is a damning statement that must be addressed. For, left alone, these dropout youth become new potential gang members or leaders, with no end in sight of curtailing gun crimes and saving our young men who feel neglected and unloved.

For years, Dr Herbert Gayle, eminent social anthropologist, has been pointing out this very fact that needs addressing. The article goes on to quote Dr Gayle in a previous statement made: “I have been begging principals, senior education officers, and our Government to try and keep boys in school, because when they drop out by grade nine, gangs cannot wait for them [to be recruited].”

Having personally listened to Dr Gayle in the past on this issue of disillusioned and unfocused youth, I am truly convinced that he has some of the answers to help stem crime and murder committed by our distracted and uncared for youth. One tested solution is boarding schools for boys, especially those from inner-city communities. Just ask the principals of those boarding schools that are in existence for years of the success rates. Very impressive! What is needed are more strategically positioned in parishes like Portland, St. Thomas, and Westmoreland as a start.

“Too expensive,” naysayers will say. Hello, look at the data.

There is a saying, “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance!” Let's apply the sense of that dictum to Dr Gayle's proposal. The article cites data produced by the social anthropologist: “It costs Jamaica US$7,000 ($1,067,682) yearly to keep one male in prison, but only US$2,500 ($381, 315) to keep him in school.”

This is a critical stage in the history of our beautiful nation, Jamaica, land we love. We need to convert the moniker, “Jamaica, Crime capital of the world” to Jamaica, land of opportunity for everyone, especially our youth who have the potential to achieve leadership roles in all areas, not only that of the Jamaica Defence Force. Yes, dreams can come true, as it did for Commodore Wemyss-Gorman, but we need more youthful dreamers schooled in educational opportunity that is holistic and appropriate.

Donald J Reece

Roman Catholic Archbishop Emeritus

Kingston

don.j.reece@gmail.com