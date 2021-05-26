Dear Editor,

Before the Government starts blowing its own horn and pats itself on the back for 'the successes' and completion of the COVID-19 vaccination, let me cancel that celebration.

As with everything the Jamaican bureaucracy touches the methods are asinine and beyond what the average citizen can do or afford. Imagine, at vaccine sites, rural and elderly Jamaicans are sent home to sign up online and make an appointment. The only lines some of them know to be on is the train line, clothesline and telephone/cable line. They may have never seen a computer, much less a smartphone or have access to them. What about the disabled, were they even considered? This shows how out of touch Members of Parliament, and the Government in general, are out of touch with the realities of the common citizenry.

Why weren't laptops or tablets placed at each vaccine location and manned by the Red Cross or the National Reserves to accommodate these people?

Please don't say they could use their cellphones, as where data prices are now people would prefer buying food with that money.

Also, the many in rural parts are semi-literate, some are visually impaired, needing to rely others. It's probable they have no one to help, due to distance.

Digicel and Flow are allowed the most egregious costs for their services, which have outpaced inflation and wages. Now, the Ministry of Technology is looking for a third provider. By the way, what has happened to home-grown supplier Caricel that had been making waves?

Although the sector needs competition, no one should waste their time and money on the offer. It's unrealistic to expect the elderly/rural Jamaicans to fund this, find transport, and go on location to be told, “No, you must apply online!”

It was wonderful that various countries saw it fit to donate their vaccines charge-free to Jamaica, but it's a pity they didn't donate any common sense.

Colette Campbell

rastarjamaica@yahoo.com