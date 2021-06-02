Dear Editor,

I am angry, and unapologetically so‎.

I am unable to gather with my family out of fear of breaking the Disaster Risk Management Act. I lost a loved one, whose burial I could not attend, simply because I was unfortunately number 11 on the list when only 10 people were allowed outdoors, at the graveside, notwithstanding the fact that they were all wearing masks.

I can't go to church on a Sunday. I cannot take my grandchildren for an ice cream on a Sunday afternoon. How do I reconcile the above situations with what I saw taking place at Rick's Cafe a few days ago when hundreds were gyrating, maskless, at the Mocha Fest party which was being promoted with the Jamaica Tourist Board logo?

Yes, I know the JTB has, subsequently and conveniently, issued a statement saying what was now convenient to say. Yes, I know that the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and others have been saying what is now convenient for them to say, too, but does Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his hypocritical cronies ‎really feel we are that stupid to believe that many hundreds could gather in a small town like Negril, on West End Road, with music blaring, and the police, parish councillors, and all others were simply unaware of it?

I read reports in which residents on West End Road said this was a regular occurrence at that location all in the name of tourism, whilst insignificant locals like myself are not permitted to gather with family or friends lest we be charged, locked up, and/or fined. What is really going on here?

This seems to me to be the typical case of the haves and the have-nots, with tourists being the haves, and us natives being the “what leff” whose rights ‎and freedoms matter little to the Government led by Holness as they continue to parade their new-found crime plan (COVID-19 curfews and lockdown) as actually being a health plan. Pat may drunk, but Pat nuh fool!

I wonder, had Mocha Fest activities not “buss” on social media, would any action have been taken? I wonder further if it had been a local cookshop if the owners would have got a simple slap on the wrist, as Rick's Cafe got with a mere seven-day closure?

I guess it is true that duppy know who to frighten. I look out for the next time a few young kids are seen on Maxfield Avenue playing with a hose and multiple police trucks are sent to 'shut them down' in the interest of public safety and in compliance with the Disaster Risk Management Act. The more things change, the more they do really remain the same.

Pat C

patcarr253@gmail.com