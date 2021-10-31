'School bell ring' and it couldn't come too soon!

The World Bank estimates that three out of 10 young people in the Caribbean are not in school, employed or being trained. In light of such a startling reality, the decision to return to face-to-face classes in schools here could not have come too soon.

At best, pre-COVID-19 Jamaican education system was average or just above in parts, but with 19 months of no physical classes and paltry online programmes, one shudders to think of what the next assessment of the quality of education might find.

We know too well the consequences of so many of our boys, especially leaving school with inadequate or no qualifications and no employable skill. The crime wave and murder rate remind us every day. So, too, the shortage of skills, low productivity, poor work attitudes, and rampant indiscipline.

As it is, the Jamaican labour force does not have the requisite educational support to fill the jobs of the next decade. Any setback, such as may be caused by the COVID-19-induced closure of schools for such a prolonged period, could be devastating.

We can draw some conclusions about the current level of education of our people, from the widespread vaccine hesitancy, mostly among the uneducated or under-educated and those with little or no exposure to scientific knowledge.

While there are those who have genuine concerns about how vaccines will affect their bodies, too many people are ignoring the fact that everywhere in the world it is by far the unvaccinated who are dying from the novel coronavirus.

Their decisions are not made by evaluating empirical evidence, but often on the basis of something read on social media. Such persons prefer not to listen to a medical doctor, although they are not averse to visiting an Obeahman or following a man who claims to be God.

It is largely in school that we learn to concentrate for long periods for consistent and sustained application and to work as a team. Those who do not get this foundational experience find it hard to be successful at working.

Schools teach that there is a direct correlation between application and amount of effort and the level of reward, and a student should not seek to get a good grade by cheating or taking somebody's grade.

Schools also foster a sense that life is not a zero-sum game or a crab in the barrel phenomenon because if we all work hard, most likely we all can get good grades. Success does not come at the expense of others and there is no short cut.

Jamaicans are highly intelligent, ambitious and capable of hard work but too many of our people are poorly educated and we are all paying an enormous price for this.

An educated population is a significant part of the solution to crime, healthcare and unemployment. More investment in education will result in savings in crime-fighting, unemployment, low productivity and health care.

Obviously, nothing beats the schoolyard in the area of socialisation of children. The building of friendships, some lasting for life, during recess, canteen hours and exam study groups, has not yet been replaced by any modern invention.