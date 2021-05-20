'We want justice' is back!Thursday, May 20, 2021
Dear Editor,
Just last week I was suggesting to my colleagues that, despite the many cock-ups, missteps, and restrictions from this Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government, we hadn't seen the littering of demonstrators on the nightly newscasts and in the newspapers bearing their 'we want justice' signs.
These placard-bearing residents had become a staple of our society under previous “love the poor” administrations.
But I awoke to news on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 of residents bawling out for justice behind their cleverly written placards advocating justice.
This is a sign of the decline.
Andrew Holness had better look and listen to this cry of the people.
A Government that is repeatedly petitioned for justice is one on the way out.
To whom much is given, much is expected, and 49-14 is a whole lot.
I'm not even going to wade into the conversation about the allegations against George Wright, which are being poorly handled by Holness. Neither will I haul out the starts and stops with the education sector. What I will ask, though, is that this Government does all it can to get the people of Jamaica back on their verandahs and not in the streets crying out for justice, placards to boot.
Afronose
bigzy_2000@yahoo.com
