'You better check yourself before you wreck yourself'

Dear Editor,

Allow me to comment or address some people on this matter of Rihanna becoming a national hero in her homeland Barbados.

First things first, she didn't get that award for her music — she got it for her good works in Barbados.

Second, even if she got it for her music, please show me a Jamaican artiste who has accomplished more than her on the international stage in such a short career — Rasta or no Rasta, male or female.

Third, we keep getting it wrong because of how we evaluate people. It's not the outside appearance that we are to be drawn to, fixated to, or fooled by, it is what is on the inside, the character and/or the proven track record and actions of the individual.

Regarding the aforementioned track record, and regardless of how you view her, did you all know that this young woman, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, spent her own money, I mean millions of it, and I'm referring to US dollars, to develop her homeland? This, unlike the droves of selfish and ungrateful Jamaicans who can only think of how much they can grab or hoard, which is usually the biggest chains and rings they can wear and are in competition to see whose house is bigger; who has the most hype, houses, latest car or SUV; and who can fly out frequently.

Our loyalty is brittle; flimsy; surface deep; and, most times, fake. Yes, I mean not real, fake, like the ones who claimed to have outgrown the land of their birth because they are now living in the USA. How dumb!

Look how many superstars and talent-made, multimillionaires Jamaica has produced over the decades since Independence in all fields you can possibly think of.

Now, can anyone produce a list of what 10 of them have done with their own money for Jamaica or even their own communities which nurtured them and allowed them to become who they are. Don't tell me about them having community events or giving a school 20 laptops or using a foundation because, more often than not, the money or items donated are sourced from charities and company sponsorships.

I am talking about taking their own money and building a school, a training centre, or a hospital and upon completion of the project it is handed over to the Government as a gift to the country and people of Jamaica. Who has done that?

This is the level of hypocrisy which I struggle against daily, and every opportunity I get I speak out about it. We are quick to point out the faults, shortfall, or shortcomings of others, but can't see that our behaviour is no different.

“Learn fi dance a yawd before yuh guh trouble those dancing abroad.”

Before we hasten to criticise one of the finest citizens of another Caribbean country, who has shown her dazzling patriotic qualities in an undoubtedly stellar fashion, let us try to emulate her and see how it will benefit Jamaica, land we love, the land of our birth.

Additionally, Rihanna has several businesses, and some of her income is used to further the welfare of her nation. She is shining bright like a big diamond.

How many Jamaican superstars with businesses strewn across the country or world have even committed to assisting just 50 students annually from the very schools they attended before they transitioned from rags to riches or got the deals that got them listed among the rich and famous?

Ice Cube, an American hip hop icon and movie star, wrote a famous line for one of his songs, it said, “ You betta check yourself before you wreck yourself.” That's my advice to all Jamaicans, especially the selfish, wealthy ones.

Joseph Edwards

www.josephedwards876.com