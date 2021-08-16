2021 Jamaica akin to days of old

Dear Editor,

Just recently I wrote a letter asking if we remembered Burning Spear's haunting lyrics “Do you remember the days of slavery?”, because I felt that we were returning, or have returned, to those days. What else, if a young female had her locks cut off in a police station in Clarendon in 2021, which really is an alarming incident, as this practice should have been stopped years ago.

However, a new issue has come to the fore where children are not allowed into school if their hairstyles are not approved by the school managers, and in none of these cases have we seen or heard of any corrective action.

What kind of education system are we building, and for whom?

This is so amazing, as schools like the Manning's School and others were built to educate the slave masters' children, whilst there was no education for the children of the slaves. The similarity remains with us today.

As soon as the Rastafarian community came out to oppose this atrocity and reminded us of the continued denial of their rights, and began advocating for an end to the abuse, we witnessed the invasion of the Accompong Maroon territory, allegedly to rob the Maroons of food and/or other possessions.

We are also aware of the Government's apparent insistence to change the so-called mining regulations in the Maroon Cockpit Country to allow for the mining of bauxite in partnership with a private company.

This is happening at the same time that law-abiding citizens, young children, women, students, Rastafarians, Maroons, and others are being abused daily, and the crime, murder, and corruption rates are rising in the midst of new announcements and plans which seem to be having little positive impact on the country.

Jamaica is perilously placed in the world arena at this time and must take some fundamental decisions regarding our foreign relations and reparation.

What kind of society are we building? One of equal rights and justice, peace and safety or one of continued racism, classism, undereducation and underdevelopment, crime and violence?

We must be very careful not to continue this newly shown strategy of oppressing groups like the Maroons and Rastafarians – after all, this grouping is the cultural and productive heartbeat of Jamaica, whose ancestors fought for our freedom from slavery .

We must also be careful of the legal gymnastics being used to try to deny or disrupt Maroon lands by saying that they are not a State. The Maroons defeated the British Army and the truce gave them their lands to be held in perpetuity. Without this defeat and the work of Sam Sharpe, Paul Bogle, Nanny, Cudjoe, Three-Finger Jack and others we could still be in slavery today.

On the other hand, Jamaica is still a colonial State with a given constitution and a monarch in perpetuity. So who is genuinely independent according to Jamaican history?

Richard Crawford

richard.dickie.crawford@gmail.com