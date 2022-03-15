A digital nation for Jamaica 60

Dear Editor,

We are almost at the end of the first quarter of the year, and one thing is clear — online services are here to stay, and no doubt the novel coronavirus pandemic has certainly helped to propel this digital thrust.

I support online services, wholeheartedly; however, I am concerned that as we migrate online there is need to protect our digital identity. If we are going to be present online — as it is becoming more mandatory than voluntary — we must secure ourselves.

It is because of this reason that I support the national identification system (NIDS). The premise of the NIDS is founded on the need for data protection while we navigate the digital domain.

Since the start of 2022 I have seen different thrusts from several of our national leaders to ensure the requisite due diligence is done prior to the official roll-out of the previously long-debated, now long-awaited NIDS. The documentation of the journey gives a level of reassurance that all hands are on deck and no one is taking the implementation of NIDS lightly.

We have seen Prime Minister Andrew Holness visit the NIDS card production centre. It was a pleasant surprise as I recognised that there is a dedicated space/office and team to deal with production and security of our information. It speaks volumes that, amidst all that is happening nationally, he personally took the time to visit the centre to see the procedures involved in the card production process and at the same time ensure that the standards that the public have been demanding will be adhered to. He indicated that the hope is that the NIDS will be operational this year.

During his throne speech the Governor General Sir Patrick Allen spoke about Jamaica celebrating 60 years of Independence this year and alluded to the integral part the NIDS will play in the continuous development and evolution of our independent nation.

Additionally, most recently we saw minister without portfolio with responsibility for NIDS Floyd Green and his team, which consisted of both private and public sector leaders, in Brazil advancing work on this project. Seeing collaboration amongst our highest level of leadership, inclusive of key governmental agencies and private sector businesses, demonstrates a level of cohesiveness that is indeed needed if this system or any other is to be effective.

For too long the complaint has been about the backwardness of Government.

Tasks that were once mundane and odious, such as payment of motor vehicle registration, which typically took hours at our tax offices, and the application for National Housing Trust returns, now takes less than two minutes to complete. All these are due to online platforms and the expansion of services by various agencies; these are initiatives we must applaud.

If the NIDS ID card will enable increased efficiency throughout the service sector, let us as citizens play our part and get on board. NIDS is to protect our own information and identity because, undoubtedly, most of us are vulnerable to identity theft as we utilise our personal information online, whether for business or social delights.

I can only hope that 2022 will be more that just 60 years of Independence, but will indeed will be the year that we truly move forward as a digital nation.

Seige Fearon

purrfect.design@gmail.com