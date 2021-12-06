A glimpse at the republic of Jamaica

Dear Editor,

I concur with former Prime Minister P J Patterson that it would be a truly historic occasion if Jamaica becomes a republic on her diamond jubilee. Celebrating the 60th anniversary of our Independence while simultaneously inaugurating a Jamaican head of State would be truly extraordinary.

But that is as far as our agreement goes.

In his joint letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, Patterson reminded them that, “It has been fully accepted by our parties that the new head of State would be ceremonial in function…”

However, I believe this should not be the case if and when we rid ourselves of our colonial masters. We should not simply replace The British Queen with a Jamaican queen as former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller had famously suggested.

Jamaicans, especially young professionals, have grown tired of the ceremonial and mundane. We have grown tired of the few who constantly choose for themselves and not for the majority. We are tired of politicians who are afraid to take bold, innovative, and necessary steps to advance Jamaica's growth and prosperity.

I believe, if we are going to become a republic, we should go big or go home.

Allow me, therefore, to put an alternative suggestion with three main requirements on the table.

A Jamaican republic should have:

1) a president who is the head of State and head of Government — an executive president similar to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana or the United States of America, not a ceremonial president like that of Barbados or Trinidad & Tobago. Jamaicans want to be directly involved in the selection of the man/woman who will lead our country.

2) a vice-president who sits as the president of a Senate comprising elected members — not selected — who represent the will of the people who elected them. Two senators should be elected from each parish for a total of 30 — this number includes Portmore which is set to become Jamaica's 15th parish.

3) ministers of Government who are focused on the task of effectively running ministries and do not have to simultaneously run constituencies, and can therefore sit in Parliament to review, create, and pass laws. These ministers would form the Cabinet and would be chosen by the president and ratified by a joint sitting of Parliament.

I know that many of our current parliamentarians will be in strong opposition to this alternative suggestion, especially the third point. However, I urge the prime minister to consider this option when he begins the process of constitutional reform in January 2022.

I want to also use this medium to call on all Jamaicans who support these three points to write to their current Member of Parliament and the Office of the Prime Minister to register their call for an elected president, who is selected by popular vote rather than a two-thirds majority of both Houses.

Mario Thomas

mjerme@gmail.com