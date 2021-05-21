A matter which supersedes

Dear Editor,

In the Jamaica Observer of Wednesday, May 19, 2021 a Member of Parliament is quoted on page 7 as saying: “Parliament supersedes all courts...”

Given the context of the matter that was under discussion it is not clear why it was felt necessary to make that statement.

Without giving a lecture at this time, I wish to say that there are three arms of government, and Parliament cannot do any and everything it may feel like doing. The courts have a role to play, including striking down legislation. So, it is a myth to say Parliament supersedes all courts.

Jamaicans need to read the constitution.

Seymour Panton

srp@cwjamaica.com