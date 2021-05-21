A matter which supersedes

A matter which supersedesFriday, May 21, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
In the Jamaica Observer of Wednesday, May 19, 2021 a Member of Parliament is quoted on page 7 as saying: “Parliament supersedes all courts...”
Given the context of the matter that was under discussion it is not clear why it was felt necessary to make that statement.
Without giving a lecture at this time, I wish to say that there are three arms of government, and Parliament cannot do any and everything it may feel like doing. The courts have a role to play, including striking down legislation. So, it is a myth to say Parliament supersedes all courts.
Jamaicans need to read the constitution.
Seymour Panton
srp@cwjamaica.com
