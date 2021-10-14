A national embarrassment

Dear Editor,

The withdrawal of Rev Al Miller's national award is an embarrassment to the nation and the chairman of the national honours and awards selection committee should admit blame for the blunder as the process of these prestigious awards has been brought into disrepute.

It is therefore the right thing to do for the chairman to resign and publicly apologise to the nation, Rev Miller, his family and congregation for the mishandling of the situation. After all, the national honours and awards selection committee is expected to carry out due diligence prior to confirmation and notification of awardees.

History will show that Rev Miller would not have been the only alleged or convicted criminal to have been considered for, or even given, national awards. But, in this case, it is no secret that Jamaicans have not favoured or forgiven Rev Miller for the offences reported in the public space; hence, the loud public outcry for his award to be withdrawn.

Whatever the circumstances that convinced the selection committee to consider Rev Miller for an award, they amount to gross incompetence and dereliction of duties that should never be allowed to be repeated

Rev Dr Alvin Bailey

Chairman, Jamaica Churches Action Uniting Society for Emancipation

Presiding Bishop, Holiness Christian Church in Jamaica

patrsonc@cwjamaica.com