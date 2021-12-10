A real Government protects its people

Dear Editor,

In March of this year the police reported that, on average, 126 women and girls are murdered in Jamaica annually. Whether you support the Jamaica Labour Party, the People's National Party, or no P, this is of grave concern and represents a failure of national leadership on one hand, and a breakdown in social values on the other.

There is enough blame to go around for this graveyard horror movie playing out in Jamaica. But, at the end of the day, it is not my responsibility to figure out the root of the problem because I did not go to Jamaicans and promise them that I can solve the crime problem.

Since 1962 our two major political parties have been promising us a safe and prosperous country. Almost 60 years later we are less safe, and certainly not a prosperous nation. The buck stops with the Government, regardless of which party is in power at the time.

The political leadership of Jamaica is the proverbial “man of the house”, and any man (Government) who fails to protect and care for his household is simply a failed man. A real man protects his woman and children. He puts his life on the line for them. He cannot sleep unless they are safe. He cannot eat until they are filled. He will not drink until their thirst is quenched. That man does not blame the ex-lover (Opposition) of his woman for his problems. It is his responsibilty.

If a man cannot protect his woman, he does not deserve to have a woman. If he can't care for his children, he should not have children.

Yes, there are many complex layers to the problem of crime, but you knew that when you went to the people and promised to make them safe. You said you understood the complexity of the problem and you were entrusted with the responsibility to deliver a crime-free society for 60 years.

Over the years the ruling class of Jamaica has been the least affected by the crime monster; that is why we still have the problem. For 60 years they have taken turns in using and abusing Jamaica and Jamaicans. They have been the least affected by the plight of this beautiful country and have always enjoyed protection from the real Jamaican life of struggle, stress, and loss. There is no other way to explain why they can sit back and watch poor Jamaican women and children being slaughtered.

As men and women who clothe yourself in the garb of “honorable/most honourable”, if you are reluctant to act bravely and patriotically in defence of this beautiful island, do the honorable thing – leave the house. Step aside now and let a “real man” protect his woman and children.

LaVie Lujah

Toronto, Canada

