A salute on Olympic Day

A salute on Olympic DayWednesday, June 23, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Across the sporting globe the Olympic movement celebrates today with a deep sense of history, a conviction in the present and commanding optimism for the future.
Today, amidst the ravages of a pandemic, the principles and ideals of Olympism embolden humanity with courage and inspiration to overcome and become.
Today in the sanctuary of our thoughts, we pray that our deeds in sport will characterise the spirit and soul of sport and become deep-rooted landmarks in the onward journey of successive generations.
Today, I salute, with abiding respect, the Olympic fraternity of Jamaica. And, as tomorrow dawns with new beginnings and renewed hope, let us, together, construct sport to be a bastion of values and integrity; a community game changer and a national asset.
Yesterday's noble dreams must be today's reality and tomorrow's mastery. Let us, therefore, embrace the day's theme and move to learn lifelong lessons so that we may discover the power of people united in faith, purpose and victory.
Christopher L Samuda
President
Jamaica Olympic Association
christopher.samuda@yahoo.com
