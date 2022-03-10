About the pretty money

Dear Editor,

I am often confused about the priorities and focus of Government.

The Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke annouced in his budget presentation that the Government will be printing money with a new look. The money features heroes and former prime ministers who are now deceased.

The money looks pretty, but lacks value. The mininster did not disclose the cost to print, which I am sure will be astronomical.

He cited a few reasons for the new money, including the need for a $2,000 note. In my opinion, I think there might be too many denominations of our notes, considering the low value of the currency and what it can buy.

I wonder if there is currently a supply problem, which usually suggests that people are not spending enough or don't have much, hence the need for new money.

The Jamaican currency is also not stable in value as it goes through cycles of devaluation. A new $2,000 note today might become outdated by next year, no matter how pretty it may appear.

Traditionally, printing more money will lead to rising prices and high inflation if there is no corresponding increase in production, resulting in too much money in circulation chasing few goods. A new $2,000 note can barely buy US$13 worth of goods, is it really necessary at this time?

I wonder if what they are spending to design and print this pretty, new money could not have been better spent in the productive and agricultural sectors to give the economy a boost. We rely too much on imports and less on exports and producing to feed ourselves, which puts added strain on the value of the Jamaican dollar, leading to even more devaluation and rising prices — it is a vicious cycle.

Prices are now soaring due to the pandemic, supply chain issues, devaluation, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has impacted oil and gas prices and supplies like wheat, which is a staple in many products. All these factors have caused Jamaicans to be struggling to buy basic necessities. How will pretty money help?

Is the new money a distraction from the harsh realities of life? Will this help Jamaicans to feel better about themselves and their daily economic struggles? How will this help the business sector? Will pretty money create a better perception of Jamaica among tourists and international institutions, such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund?

Minister Clarke did not say much about the surging commercial bank fees. Instead, he announced a $2,500 incentive to the first 100,000 people who open “low-risk” bank accounts with “no fees” as of April 1, and digital currency wallets, which is expected to transform the digital market.

I found some of this puzzling as a $2,500 incentive is equivalent to a mere US$16. How will this lure anyone into banks?

And why should the Government have to offer incentives for opening bank accounts or legislate such? Shouldn't this be left up to the banks' marketing units to increase business with a wider range of competitive products to suit the changing needs of customers in a diversified and free market?

I would've preferred if Government prioritised social services and benefits to help the destitute, elderly, and low-income pensioners instead of handing out small change to new bank account holders, which may or may not boost business at banks.

What happens if new no-fee account holders opt to close existing high-fee accounts? If this happens, how will this help banks in the short and long term?

I think one of the things we must grasp as we strive to move Jamaica forward is how to assess our priorities and deal with what is more impirtant, first.

We must focus on improving process efficiency and eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy, costs, and distractions.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com