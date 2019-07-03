After 57 years, still no prosperity

Dear Editor,

In about one month it will be 57 years since Jamaica got Independence in August 1962. After 57 years of political independence, I doubt that there is much disagreement that Jamaica has had ample opportunities to afford its people a much better standard of living than is now the case.

I am not prepared to accept that because there are other countries that have not advanced as much after as many years of independence as Jamaica, or even after more years than Jamaica, then our situation is not much to worry about.

Unless we raise the bar of responsibility and accountability in a sustained way, at all levels, and particularly where our leadership is concerned, it is only going to be those Jamaicans who have the means to travel who will ever know what it is like to live in a developed country, probably for many more years and generations to come.

It doesn't matter if we find oil, or obliterate the Cockpit Country by the mining of bauxite, if we continue to be hampered by crime, corruption, poor education, and other deficiencies having to do with the quality of life of our people we are never going to be able to transform Jamaica in a way to serve our best interest. No matter how much natural resources we have, or even if we have none, it is the people who make all the difference.

About eight years ago, in a discussion with my father shortly before he died, I asked him how he felt about where Jamaica had come since Independence, since he was an adult then and would have had some expectations. Among the things he said was that at Independence he was happy and thought that with Jamaicans taking control of her own affairs prosperity would come in his lifetime. He went on to say that, at his age, it was no longer possible that prosperity would come to Jamaica in his time, but said “I hope it will come in your time.”

While I wasn't around at Independence, it is quite likely that, in due course, my sons, too, might be asking me how I feel about where Jamaica has come during my time. I have no doubt that other children might also be asking their parents that same question. I hope that long before another 57 years our generation will succeed in making Jamaica prosperous, in which case we won't have to admit to our children that our generation has failed in our responsibility to make Jamaica a prosperous place, and as such hope that our children will be able to do it for themselves.

While we can't change the past, we can determine the future — either by what we do or fail to do. We have failed enough now as a country, and by now should have learnt our lesson. If not now, then when?

Winston Foster

irieproducers@hotmail.com