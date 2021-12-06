Agriculture needs Floyd Green

Dear Editor,

Governments over the years have constantly talked about making agriculture the centrepiece of national development. Different ministers have come and gone and the Ministry of Agriculture and its agencies have too often been left directionless and running on autopilot.

Because of this, many of the civil servants believe they are the ones in charge of agriculture. All the ministers of agriculture we have had in the past have left agricultural development in the hands of civil servants, content to go to Parliament with baskets of produce to issue to their parliamentary colleagues and crow about growth that largely has nothing to do with them, and all to do with the ingenuity and stoicism of our farmers.

Then came Floyd Green.

The arrival of former Minister of Agriculture Floyd Green immediately breathed life into a rather dead ministry, which had been existing on oxygen fumes. For once, in probably its entire existence, the Ministry of Agriculture received serious policy direction backed up by ministerial fortitude, support, and common sense.

Green's New Face of Food policy held enormous promise to really change how we approach agriculture in this country. Through the use of the word new, you could see that he wanted to bring a fresh start to the agricultural sector. For the first in a very long time agriculture had a minister who knew what he was about and how he intended to get there. Agriculture was no longer a laughing stock.

Since his departure as minister the New Face of Food policy direction is dying a slow, agonising, and painful death by a thousand knife cuts of inertia. What was supposed to be a transformational initiative has now been cast aside and is slowly being replaced by the foolishness that preceded it. This is 'nuts'; it can't continue.

Nothing is being done by the agencies responsible for translating the policy objective into reality on the ground, simply because the same old thinking that had hampered the sector for decades is back. Agriculture is now once again the laughing stock of this country.

It is within this context that I would like Prime Minister Andrew Holness to heed the warning of Bruce Golding and use some of his political capital to bring back Floyd Green as minister of agriculture, immediately, or by the latest next January in the now widely expected Cabinet reshuffle. For the sake of the country he needs to be put back in charge of the agriculture ministry.

We cannot continue to tolerate a very important ministry and it's sister agencies being on autopilot. We need a young minister, born in the modern age, who understands the new ways of doing things. We are no longer in the age of donkey carts. We are in the age of drones.

Floyd has been punished enough.

When he resigned he didn't display arrogance, but was contrite, honest, and seriously repentant. He has shown himself to be the good person he truly is. One mistake should not rob a country of a phenomenal talent that it so badly needs right now. And, in terms of political capital, I hardly think the party leader would use much, if any, as a vast majority of people thought the punishment was too much for the infraction, and he, above all the politicians in this country, at this time, has an almighty reservoir of sympathy from the public.

Get him back as minister, Party Leader. Please!

I love this country too much to watch it suffer. Agriculture is too important to continue to meander aimlessly about. To hasten our recovery from the pandemic we need agriculture to be let loose to grow and thrive. What we have now is a sector in chaos, which is being killed by inertia, incompetence, lack of coordination, and plain dumb thinking.

There is more to say on this, but for now this is sufficient

Help! Agriculture needs help. Call in Floyd, Prime Minister. Send call Floyd.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com