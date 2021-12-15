Dear Editor,

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and all it entails continue to affect us all, individually and collectively. The Government's crisis response, beginning with the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) of March 2020, is worthy of mention and I applaud the hard work of the various ministry leaders and their teams.

I have taken note of numerous global reports of citizens' reactions to restrictions imposed by their respective governments, and I am pleased that, here in Jamaica, we have done very well at compliance.

There is however a sore point that has become an issue of great concern to the Church (I speak from observation of the church at which I am a member).

The various orders under the DRMA since March 2020 have greatly affected the day-to-day operations of every church, as well as a wide range of institutions. The records will show that churches have played their part, and continue to do so, in adhering to the tenets of the various orders.

I want to draw attention to the current order, which stipulates, among other things, that the attendance number for churches, regardless of size, be capped at 100 people.

This, I believe, is an unfortunate decision and one that has not gone down well for many people, including me.

My church has a membership of over 1,000 and it is my belief that special consideration must be given to churches, which, in observation of all protocols, can comfortably accommodate more than 100 people. All churches are not equal and what is good for the goose in some cases is not necessarily good for the gander. I believe, as a 21st century society, we are beyond the times when a group of people in some remote office decides what is to happen. We are in the age of dialogue toward amicable resolution of issues.

There are not a great number of large churches on the island and so I believe it would be simply a matter for the prime minister and his Cabinet to assign a special team to visit these churches and approve them for the number of people they can accommodate.

The church is more than a meeting place. There is a very sad rhetoric related to the use of the church's income that many seem to be convinced of as truth.

However, the demography of my church comprises a signficant percentage of elders (over 70 years). Many of them are not in positions to care for themselves and rely on provisions from the church to supplement their daily needs, to include medication and paying of their bills. We also support a home for the aged in the community, and as a large church we contribute to the operations of smaller churches in the various church districts across the island. The church is a fully functioning institution that employs workers and pays bills.

The church remains the heart of every community and care must be taken to ensure that there are no spokes in the wheels as a result of narrow-mindedness.

Ann Marie Brown

mariebrown_003@yahoo.com