All-hands-on-deck approach to climate change challenge

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley made a soul-sweeping call to adjust the parameters for an effective climate change mandate. This was aimed primarily at the nations responsible for the debilitating effect that damaging emissions have had on planet Earth, especially on small island states like those within the Caribbean region.

At the last summit on climate change, two of the primary ozone-damaging nations were absent from the summit – China and Russia.

China is the chief greenhouse gas emitter followed by the USA, then Russia. They are the chief users of fossil fuels, which are responsible for most of the deadly effects from greenhouse gas emissions, primarily hydrofluorocarbons.

These gasses deplete the oxygen supply to the Earth, causing great environmental concerns and the implementation of emergency rehabilitating strategies.

Mottley spoke at length about measures that could be implemented to cushion the deadly effects of climate change. She spoke of research that needs to be done to allow less powerful nations to have access to requisite funding or largesse to keep them afloat.

Mottley, this powerful speaker from Barbados, spoke vehemently and passionately of the lesser countries and small island states which need help, such as the African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) nations which are on the fringe of disaster.

The severity of hurricanes and floods that we have been experiencing is primarily due to the direct effects of the constant changing of the climate for the worst.

The raising of the coastal water levels is a constant reminder that the threat from climate change grows stronger by the hour.

As a small island, Jamaica depends on tourism. If climate change is left unabated, we will soon begin to feel the financial impact of eroding coastlines, along which most of our hotels are located, whereby funds will have to be set aside to facilitate the shift to higher ground when the sea coast gets too close for comfort. Such an adjustment will cost millions of US dollars.

All Prime Minister Mottley seeks is an all-hands-on-deck approach from the primary stakeholders.

Paris Taylor

paristaylor82@hotmail.com